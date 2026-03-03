YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 458089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.4705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6,933.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTY. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000.

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

