YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 458089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.
YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.4705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6,933.0%.
About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
