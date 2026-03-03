Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.51, but opened at $29.19. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $28.0850, with a volume of 73,590 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKE shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Park Aerospace from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Aerospace has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $582.16 million, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 179.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

