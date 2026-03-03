Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 694,193 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 29th total of 561,643 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orix Corp Ads

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 480.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Orix Corp Ads Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of IX stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 420,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. Orix Corp Ads has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 15.04%. Analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Orix Corp Ads has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

