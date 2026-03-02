Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,896,696 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $239.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.24.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

