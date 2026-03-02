16,303 Shares in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA Acquired by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 292,154 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 3,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,829 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 658.5% in the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of PAAA opened at $51.47 on Monday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Cuts Dividend

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

