China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,327 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the January 29th total of 8,541 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,618 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,618 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of CSUAY stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm’s core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

