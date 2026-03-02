Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,422,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,088 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Itau Unibanco worth $450,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,470,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,293,000 after buying an additional 191,733 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,234,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 708,326 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $17,091,000.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Trading Down 2.3%

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ITUB

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.