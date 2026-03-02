Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,959,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,266 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.59% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,864,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,521,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,673,000 after purchasing an additional 683,467 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,223,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,285,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,078 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $795,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $144.03 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.