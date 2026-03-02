Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF $EXI

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,810 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 42.65% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $375,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $199.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.48. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $200.43.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes manufacturers and distributors of capital goods, providers of commercial services and supplies, and transportation service providers.

