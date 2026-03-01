Ted Buchan & Co Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Ted Buchan & Co trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,305 shares during the quarter. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHD stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

