Ted Buchan & Co Buys Shares of 5,640 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 91.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $338.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.08. The company has a market capitalization of $576.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

