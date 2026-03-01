Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $11.78 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

