Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.03, Zacks reports. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 30.70%.The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million.

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $43.48. 3,062,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,801. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.31. Buenaventura Mining has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BVN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Buenaventura Mining from $27.50 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buenaventura Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 66,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

