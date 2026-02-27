Xponance Inc. Sells 8,731 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,698,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $275,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after buying an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $126,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 86.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,538,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,723,000 after buying an additional 1,174,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. William Blair upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $96.97 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.