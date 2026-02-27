Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Acerinox had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of ANIOY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company’s core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

