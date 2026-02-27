Short Interest in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Declines By 95.6%

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,572 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the January 29th total of 333,257 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $49,000.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DTH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 38,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $57.81.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index. At the Index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree DEFA Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

