Short Interest in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declines By 94.3%

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,683 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the January 29th total of 593,054 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 908,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

Dassault Systemes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $44.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systemes has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASTY

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

See Also

