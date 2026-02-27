Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,705 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the January 29th total of 3,692 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a P/E ratio of 223.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Get Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 261,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 189,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000.

About Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.