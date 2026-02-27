Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST) Short Interest Update

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,208,495 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the January 29th total of 1,063,356 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,377,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,377,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Decent Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DXST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Decent has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Decent in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Decent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decent

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decent stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Decent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Decent Company Profile

Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

