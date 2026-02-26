Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.78, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.23%.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

WLDN traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.60. 255,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.98. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point set a $125.00 price objective on Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 203,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

