RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AMAX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Get RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities aiming for total return. The fund uses a market trend model to initiate periods of hedging. AMAX was launched on Oct 2, 2009 and is managed by Adaptive.

Receive News & Ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.