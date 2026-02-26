Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Price

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.
APi Group Trading Down 1.1%
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of APi Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,116,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,409,000 after purchasing an additional 887,729 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,610 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,306,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,967,000 after purchasing an additional 768,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in APi Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting APi Group
Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Truist raises price target to $53 and rates APG a “buy,” implying ~16.8% upside from the current price — a clear analyst endorsement that may support the stock. Truist raises PT to $53 (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: APG beat Q4 EPS and revenue estimates (EPS $0.44 vs. ~$0.40 consensus; revenue $2.12B vs. ~$2.09B), and reported record quarterly and full-year results — evidence of continued top-line growth and margin progress. APi Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results (Business Wire)
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlight APG’s upside vs. estimates and revenue growth in the quarter, reinforcing the market view that core operations are strengthening. APi Group beats fourth quarter estimates on revenue growth (Investing.com)
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings materials (transcripts and presentation) are available for investors to assess commentary on margins, M&A, and backlog — useful for modeling forward performance. APi Group Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media write-ups (Zacks, SeattlePI, MarketBeat/Yahoo) provide metric-level analysis and slide-deck details that help reconcile year-over-year comparisons and adjusted EBITDA margin commentary. APi Reports Q4 Earnings: Key Metrics (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: APG guided Q1 2026 revenue to roughly $1.9B–$2.0B vs. consensus near $2.1B (EPS guidance was not specified in the release). The lower-than-expected revenue outlook is the primary near-term negative catalyst pressuring the stock despite the quarterly beat.
About APi Group
APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.
Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.
Further Reading
