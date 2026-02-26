Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Price

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Get APi Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APi Group

APi Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 273,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.70.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,116,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,409,000 after purchasing an additional 887,729 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,610 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,306,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,967,000 after purchasing an additional 768,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in APi Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting APi Group

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.