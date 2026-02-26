Parsons (PSN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Parsons (NYSE: PSN):

2/18/2026 – Parsons was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/12/2026 – Parsons had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Parsons had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Parsons had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from $90.00.

1/23/2026 – Parsons had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Parsons had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Parsons had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/15/2026 – Parsons had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Parsons had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Parsons was given a new $76.00 price target by KeyCorp.

12/30/2025 – Parsons had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Parsons had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is a technology-driven engineering, construction, technical and professional services firm. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that span feasibility studies, design and engineering, construction management, system integration and ongoing operations support. Parsons serves both government and commercial clients and focuses on critical infrastructure, defense, security, intelligence and environmental programs.

Core services include program and construction management for transportation systems, water and environmental infrastructure, cybersecurity and advanced systems integration.

