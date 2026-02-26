Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.

Here are the key takeaways from Orthofix Medical’s conference call:

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

We delivered another quarter of margin expansion with Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $29.2M (13.4%) , strong free cash flow in the quarter ($16.8M), and 2026 guidance of $850M–$860M in net sales and $95M–$98M in Adjusted EBITDA (≈5.5% organic growth at the midpoint).

, strong free cash flow in the quarter ($16.8M), and 2026 guidance of $850M–$860M in net sales and $95M–$98M in Adjusted EBITDA (≈5.5% organic growth at the midpoint). The spine commercial channel optimization is largely complete, with top 30 U.S. distributor partners up ~25% in Q4 (27% TTM), and the planned H2 2026 full market release of VIRATA positioned as a multi-year growth catalyst in the $2B U.S. pedicle screw market.

positioned as a multi-year growth catalyst in the $2B U.S. pedicle screw market. Orthopedics businesses show momentum — U.S. Limb Reconstruction was up 8% in Q4 (16% for the year) after a strategic rebrand and portfolio focus, and Bone Growth Therapies outperformed peers with Q4 growth of 7% and is expected to grow above market in 2026.

Management extended its long-range plan by one year to 2028 because the timing of commercial benefits from the spine channel optimization shifted, and guidance excludes potential legal settlements (an accrual was taken in Q3), which creates uncertainty for free cash flow timing and magnitude.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 3.4%

OFIX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 36,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,781. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OFIX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Orthofix Medical

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $149,012.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,174.77. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $70,073.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,600.82. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,270 shares of company stock worth $370,958. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 15.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.