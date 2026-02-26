Citigroup Upgrades Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX) to Hold

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLX. Citizens Jmp raised Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Bradmer Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bradmer Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

