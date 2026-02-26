Nufarm (ASX:NUF) Insider Purchases A$24,800.00 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Percy acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,800.00.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Nufarm Company Profile
