Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1%

LLY stock opened at $1,030.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,054.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $924.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.33.

Positive Sentiment: ACHIEVE‑3 head‑to‑head Phase 3 data published in The Lancet show oral orforglipron (36 mg) produced larger A1C reductions and substantially greater weight loss versus oral semaglutide, and Lilly says it has filed orforglipron in 40+ countries with potential U.S. action for obesity in Q2 2026. Lilly press release on ACHIEVE-3

ACHIEVE‑3 head‑to‑head Phase 3 data published in The Lancet show oral orforglipron (36 mg) produced larger A1C reductions and substantially greater weight loss versus oral semaglutide, and Lilly says it has filed orforglipron in 40+ countries with potential U.S. action for obesity in Q2 2026. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage / upgraded Lilly to a “moderate buy,” reflecting bullish analyst conviction that new obesity and diabetes assets support upside. Street Insider

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage / upgraded Lilly to a “moderate buy,” reflecting bullish analyst conviction that new obesity and diabetes assets support upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed a buy rating on LLY after the head‑to‑head results, which can help underpin investor sentiment. MarketScreener

Truist reaffirmed a buy rating on LLY after the head‑to‑head results, which can help underpin investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters published additional trial details highlighting the safety/side‑effect profile from the orforglipron vs oral semaglutide diabetes study — more safety detail lowers binary regulatory uncertainty but could raise monitoring in early commercialization. Reuters

Reuters published additional trial details highlighting the safety/side‑effect profile from the orforglipron vs oral semaglutide diabetes study — more safety detail lowers binary regulatory uncertainty but could raise monitoring in early commercialization. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America tells investors Novo’s announced GLP‑1 list‑price cuts are unlikely to meaningfully dent U.S. market dynamics for rivals like Lilly, which tempers downside risk from competitor pricing moves. Yahoo / BofA coverage

Bank of America tells investors Novo’s announced GLP‑1 list‑price cuts are unlikely to meaningfully dent U.S. market dynamics for rivals like Lilly, which tempers downside risk from competitor pricing moves. Negative Sentiment: Sector pressure from Novo Nordisk’s plan to cut U.S. list prices for Ozempic/Wegovy (reports of up to ~50% reductions) has already pressured GLP‑1 stocks; pricing moves raise the possibility of margin and competitive pricing pressure across the class. Yahoo: Novo halves US price

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

