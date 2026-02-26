National Bank Financial Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$11.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TVE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.11.

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,631. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.18.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$304.60 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

