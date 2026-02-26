Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Kristina Cerniglia Sells 2,343 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Cerniglia sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total value of $863,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,456.90. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $18.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.86. 11,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,721,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,166,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,035,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,273,000 after acquiring an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 1,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

