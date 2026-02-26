Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 30,000 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $2,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,130,760.70. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $2,341,800.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 100,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $8,917,000.00.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 111,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company's revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $73.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

