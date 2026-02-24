WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:USSH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

