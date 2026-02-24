T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $52.02.
About T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF
- VWAV: Riding the Defense Surge
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.