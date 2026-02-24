T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $52.02.

About T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 26.49m in AUM and 102 holdings. TAXE is actively managed, seeking the highest level of income by targeting municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes TAXE was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

