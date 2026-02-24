WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a 296.3% increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00757.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,427. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $376.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

