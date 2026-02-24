GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 231.34% and a net margin of 17.01%.

GoDaddy Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $92.37. 3,504,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $193.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $424,376.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,548,439.04. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $886,880.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 399,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,065,076.02. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $1,743,102. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,631,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GoDaddy by 43.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,332,000 after buying an additional 379,926 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,116,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,598,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 326,734 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 target price on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

