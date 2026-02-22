Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wolfe Research from $477.00 to $576.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.05.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $552.59 on Friday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $565.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,065,000 after acquiring an additional 667,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and record backlog — Quanta posted Q4 revenue of $7.84B and adjusted EPS of $3.16 (above estimates), with year-end total backlog near $44B, strengthening revenue visibility. Read More.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

