iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common stock opened at C$18.47 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.18.

The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the FTSE Canada Convertible Bond Index the Index, net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by BlackRock Canada or an affiliate and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

