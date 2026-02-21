Kelli Keough Sells 9,755 Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 293,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $243,801.00.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $256,961.52.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 68,330,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,816,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.
Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and customer growth support the long-term growth case: coverage highlights SoFi’s strong Q4 revenue and adjusted net‑income growth and a record ~1 million new customers in Q4, reinforcing the company’s growth thesis. Why This 1 Unstoppable Stock Could Be the Next Bank of America
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish retail analyst narrative: a separate Motley Fool piece reiterates a high-return view on SoFi, citing strong multi‑year average gains that support a long‑horizon accumulation thesis for investors. 1 Financial Services Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Per Month Into $1 Million
- Neutral Sentiment: Product expansion into remittances: SoFi is testing Bitcoin Lightning for remittances, a potential low‑cost payments use case that could broaden services but carries execution and regulatory uncertainty. The coverage also notes mixed signals around valuation. SoFi Taps Bitcoin Lightning For Remittances As Valuation Signals Mixed
- Neutral Sentiment: Lower price per share may attract value-seekers: commentary listing stocks under $20 highlights that SoFi’s sub‑$20 price could draw retail and institutional attention, which can support episodic buying interest. 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now: All Under $20 Per Share
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/price action: market commentary notes the stock is consolidating after a prolonged downtrend, suggesting short‑term technical uncertainty even as longer‑term fundamentals are debated. Stock Of The Day: Where Will SoFi Turn?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downward revision: Truist trimmed its price target on SOFI to $21, which can pressure sentiment among institutional investors and reduce near‑term upside expectations. Truist Financial Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $21.00
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares (~3.21% reduction in her position) at an average price of $18.87; disclosed in an SEC filing — insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if not large in dollar terms. Kelli Keough Insider Sale
Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after buying an additional 540,610 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,699,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
