Kelli Keough Sells 9,755 Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 293,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $243,801.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $256,961.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 68,330,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,816,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after buying an additional 540,610 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,699,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

