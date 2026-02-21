ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 5,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Down 0.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.42% of ProShares Short Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

