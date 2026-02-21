Analyzing 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) and 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Nordson has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nordson alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordson and 3Dx Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.79 billion 5.79 $484.47 million $8.53 34.02 3Dx Industries $260,000.00 2.34 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nordson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and 3Dx Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 18.39% 19.73% 9.97% 3Dx Industries -152.47% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nordson and 3Dx Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 5 4 0 2.44 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nordson currently has a consensus target price of $276.14, suggesting a potential downside of 4.83%. Given Nordson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nordson is more favorable than 3Dx Industries.

Summary

Nordson beats 3Dx Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic and biopolymer melt stream; precision agriculture spraying solutions; fluid components, such as nozzles, pumps, and filters; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems for cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, and powder coating, as well as ultraviolet equipment used primarily in curing and drying operations. The Medical and Fluid Solutions segment offers medical devices, including cannulas, catheters, and medical balloons; single-use plastic components; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers; minimally invasive interventional delivery devices; and plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, and fluid connection components. The Advanced Technology Solutions segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

About 3Dx Industries

(Get Free Report)

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.