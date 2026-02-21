Contrasting D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PDD alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDD and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $53.96 billion 2.71 $15.40 billion $9.58 10.95 D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading $1.74 billion 0.56 -$48.95 million ($0.25) -10.84

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDD and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 11 4 0 2.27 D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading 1 2 0 0 1.67

PDD presently has a consensus target price of $139.87, suggesting a potential upside of 33.28%. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a consensus target price of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. Given PDD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PDD is more favorable than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 24.46% 29.31% 18.47% D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading -5.42% -113.69% -10.63%

Summary

PDD beats D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.