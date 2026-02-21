Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.2410 and last traded at $0.2410. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average daily volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Amerisur Resources Stock Up 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

About Amerisur Resources

Amerisur Resources plc is a London‐listed independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations focused exclusively in the Putumayo Basin of southern Colombia. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, appraisal, development and production of onshore hydrocarbon reserves, primarily light crude oil. Amerisur leverages modern drilling techniques and field management practices to optimize recovery rates and extend the productive life of its assets.

Key producing assets include the Arenal and SSJN oil fields, where Amerisur has invested in enhanced oil recovery initiatives and surface facilities to support stable output and water handling.

