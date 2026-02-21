Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 202.50 and last traded at GBX 202.50, with a volume of 306614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.80.

Cairn Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.15.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.