Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.49. 64,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 59,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 277.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The three Soybean Futures Contracts include second-to-expire CBOT Soybean Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Soybean Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Soybean Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

