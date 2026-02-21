Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 55.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFAI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Guardforce AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guardforce AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFAI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 81,073,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.50.

Guardforce AI Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is a developer of AI-powered robotics and automation solutions for security, health and service applications. Its offerings include autonomous patrol robots equipped with advanced computer vision and sensor fusion capabilities, disinfection robots utilizing UV and spray systems, and last-mile delivery units, all coordinated through a proprietary cloud-based management platform. These integrated solutions enable clients to enhance physical security, improve hygiene standards and optimize operational efficiency.

Established in 2021 and publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, Guardforce AI leverages its engineering expertise in machine learning algorithms and real-time analytics to meet the evolving needs of industries such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare and public infrastructure.

