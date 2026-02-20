King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.