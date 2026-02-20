King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,664 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,141,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 293,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,151,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $354.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.30 and its 200 day moving average is $339.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $369.70.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group set a $393.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.47.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

