Critical Analysis: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ferrari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ferrari 0 6 8 3 2.82

Earnings & Valuation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 923.33%. Ferrari has a consensus price target of $476.52, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Ferrari.

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ferrari”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $540,000.00 177.98 -$355.85 million ($1.84) -0.27 Ferrari $8.08 billion 10.97 $1.81 billion $10.11 36.19

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -74,517.13% -518.14% -91.88% Ferrari 22.36% 44.36% 16.68%

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.24, suggesting that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

