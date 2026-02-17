Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,550 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $429.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $396.41 and a 52 week high of $885.91.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,000. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,030,580. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,040 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,338. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $760.00 to $713.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.71.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

