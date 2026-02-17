HighTower Advisors LLC Has $55.67 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $55,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $106.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

