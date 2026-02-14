Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pigeon had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Pigeon Price Performance

Shares of Pigeon stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Pigeon has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation (OTCMKTS:PGENY) is a Japan-based company specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of mother and baby care products. Founded in 1957, Pigeon has built a reputation for producing high-quality feeding and nursing supplies designed to support infant health and maternal comfort. The company’s product portfolio spans feeding bottles and nipples, pacifiers, breast pumps, and related accessories, emphasizing safety and ease of use backed by extensive research and development.

Beyond feeding and nursing equipment, Pigeon offers a range of baby skincare items, including gentle cleansers, lotions and diaper rash creams formulated to address the sensitive skin of infants.

